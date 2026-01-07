Bullet from gunman of MLA's aide killed Congress worker in Ballari: Karnataka minister confirms

<p>Davangere: Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said Wednesday that police have confirmed that a bullet fired by private gunman of Sathish Reddy, a close aide of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy killed Congress worker Rajashekhar Reddy<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/clash-in-karnatakas-ballari-case-filed-against-mla-janardhana-reddy-10-others-3849125"> during the recent clashes in Ballari</a>. </p><p>Reddy died of gunshot wounds when violence broke out in connection with a banner row in the district recently.</p><p>Khan, who is also in-charge of Ballari district addressed media persons at Jagalur town where he said the tussle between supporters of MLA and BJP leaders B Sriramulu and Gangavathi MLA B Janardhan Reddy started at 2:30pm. </p>.Ballari violence: Post-mortem conducted only once, says Parameshwara.<p>"The police were unable to control it. Sathish Reddy had gone to the spot at 4 pm. What were the Superintendent of Police and DIG doing till then," he questioned and said the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/clashes-in-ballari-karnataka-govt-transfers-dig-vartika-katiyar-appoints-new-sp-3854185"> DIG has been transferred by the Chief Minister</a>. </p><p>Defending the MLA, he said according to IGP, the situation was brought under control after Bharat Reddy rushed to the spot. </p><p>"The banner was torn down and Sathish Reddy was attacked. Bharat Reddy rushed to the spot after 7 pm and controlled the situation. Rajashekhar's post-mortem was not done twice. This is not possible," he said.</p>.BJP core committee seeks CBI probe into Ballari violence.<p>"Rajashekhar cannot be brought back to life even if you give Rs 50 crore. I have given a small contribution to his family. I have not said anywhere that I gave Rs 25 lakh. In fact, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy should have been happy with this," he said, in apparent retort to the union minister's remarks criticising the state government's handling of the case.</p>