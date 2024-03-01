Karnataka: Byadgi chilli trader held over pro-Pakistan slogan

Byadgi (Haveri district): The Byadgi and Bengaluru police, in a joint operation, on Thursday arrested Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a dry chilli trader from Byadgi, from S A N cold storage near Motebennur on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans inside Vidhana Soudha.
The local BJP leaders had lodged a complaint with Byadgi police accusing Nashipudi of raising slogans in favour of Pakistan during the victory celebrations of Congress’ Nasir Hussain in Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday evening.
The complainant had sought the police to book Nashipudi under sedition laws.
The Bengaluru police have taken Nashipudi into their custody and will subject the accused to voice test and questioning, the police sources said.
(Published 29 February 2024, 22:48 IST)