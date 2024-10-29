Bypoll results will change state politics, says Vijayendra

<p>Bengaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that the results of the three bypolls would definitively change the direction of the state’s politics in the coming days.</p>.<p>Speaking at a party event here, he said: "Siddaramaiah has deputed 10 ministers and 30 MLAs for each of the three bypoll-bound constituencies. He has directed them to distribute money and liquor to ensure Congress' victory."</p>.<p>The state BJP president said farmers were distressed due to excessive rains, and dubbed the Siddaramaiah government as “anti-farmer.”</p>.Winter session of Belagavi legislature session will witness new Karnataka CM: B Y Vijayendra.<p>Noting that 75 lakh members had been registered in 6 months in the previous membership drive of the party, he said: "This time, in just 40-45 days after the PM inaugurated the drive on Sept 2, we registered a record of over 65 lakh members."</p>.<p>He said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary should have been celebrated on Oct 31, but owing to Deepavali, it would be celebrated on Oct 29 in all mandals and zilla centres through 'run for unity.'</p>.<p>Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath was felicitated for enrolling highest number of members (2,13,895) in a constituency. </p>