Captive and miserable: Study flags plight of Karnataka's domesticated elephants

Suparna Ganguly, animal activist and co-other of WRRC reports, said all the elephants observed by her team were living in unnatural and unsuitable work conditions. “The elephants were made to stand on stone or concrete floors in front of temples for long hours resulting in foot-related ailments. They were exposed to the sun while blessing people (repetitive action causing strain to the trunk), and begging for money or food. None of these activities is part of an elephant’s natural way of life and involves a lot of training and forsaking of natural behaviours.”