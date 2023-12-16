Carcass of over 28 monkeys found in Karnataka's Sullia, samples sent for testing KFD, poison

“We presume that monkeys might have been captured and poisoned elsewhere and the carcass were dumped in Balpa,” said the DCF. A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act and investigation is in progress.

Animal husbandry and veterinary services department deputy director Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said that the samples have been sent to FSL, Bengaluru for testing. "The cause of death will be ascertained once the test report reaches us. It will take around 15 days," he said.

Whenever monkeys are found dead, the department collects samples for testing to rule out the Kyasanur forest disease (KFD), which is a highly contagious disease which causes febrile hemorrhagic illness in humans and monkeys especially in the forest.

“Veterinarians found carcass of 29 monkeys, including baby monkeys on the spot. Our primary investigation suggests that the carcasses were brought from some other places and dumped at the spot. The department has been cautious about KFD, also known as monkey fever," he said.