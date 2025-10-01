Caste census: Over 15 lakh houses in Karnataka enumerated on 9th day

<p>Bengaluru: Around 57 lakh households (2.16 crore persons) have been enumerated across the state at the end of nine days of the ongoing social and educational survey.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, 15.57 lakh households were enumerated.</p>.<p>As per estimates, there are 1.43 crore households in the state. Around 86 lakh households will now have to be surveyed in the remaining seven days.</p>.Congress' OBC leaders resolve to back CM Siddaramaiah, support caste census .<p>Hit by technical glitches and administrative issues in the beginning, the survey was off to a slow <br>start. However, the enumeration has picked up after Friday.</p>