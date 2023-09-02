Caste census should be conducted in the country, opines Veerappa Moily

He further said “Even though the British left India, the colonial mindset still remains. When the Zamindars continued to exploit people, leaders like A Krishna Shetty, A K Gopalan, M Krishnappa and others fought for the landless peasants and labourers. Due to their efforts, lakhs of poor people were able to obtain patta lands. These leaders were known for their honesty and commitment, Moily recalled.”

Stating that the ideologies of A Krishna Shetty had deeply influenced his life, Moily recalled that Shetty strove towards the literature of illiterates.

Moily further said that drawing inspiration from these leaders, he passed an order against capitation fees in colleges and against liquor lobby.

Delivering the keynote address, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi president Dr Wooday P Krishna said that the country needs to be morally independent. He meanwhile felt a need to bring honesty and integrity in civil services.

Former M P P Karunakaran, Laila Karunakaran, former IAS officer V Balasubrahmanyan, former IAS officer and Central Administrative Tribunal former member Sudhir Kumar, Mangalore University in-charge Vice Chancellor Prof Jayaraj Amin and University College, Hampankatta, Principal Dr Anasuya Rai were present.