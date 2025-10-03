Caste survey: 81 lakh houses in Karnataka enumerated in 11 days

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 81.22 lakh households were enumerated at the end of 11 days of the statewide ongoing social and educational survey.</p>.<p>On Thursday, 11.03 lakh households were enumerated. According to estimates, there are around 1.43 crore households. </p>.Teacher deputed for Karnataka caste survey dies of heart attack.<p>The survey began on September 22 and is scheduled to end on October 07. Around 60-62 lakh households need to be enumerated in the remaining 5 days of the survey.</p>