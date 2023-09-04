Cauvery protest: Motorbike rally held from Bengaluru to KRS

Various organisations extended support to the ongoing protests by the farmers, against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Mandya district, on Sunday.
They took out a motorbike rally from Bengaluru to KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk raising slogans.
The people of Bengaluru, who depend on River Cauvery for drinking water, should protect the river. Hence, the people of Bengaluru, leaders of various organisations, film actors and others should join hands to the protest, said Lokesh Gowda of Karunadu Sevakara Pade.
Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a ‘Appiko Chaluvali’, by hugging the statue of Goddess Cauvery, on the premises of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama in Mandya.
Kannada Sene members carried slab stones on their heads and staged a protest near JC Circle, in Mandya.
Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti members continued their protest in front of Sir M Visvesvaraya statue. Protests were also held in Maddur and Pandavapura.