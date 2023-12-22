Cauvery water reserved only for drinking water needs: Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

Mandya: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that the current storage in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam will be used only to meet the drinking water demands.
Hence, it has been decided not to release water to summer crops, he said.
The minister participated in the Cauvery Irrigation Advisory Committee meeting, at Cauvery auditorium, near KRS dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya, on Friday.
Every month, around 2.1 tmcft water is supplied from the KRS dam to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and other districts. There is a need for 16 tmcft of drinking water till June 2024. If there is no rain, we might have to face shortage of drinking water for last two months, he said.
The MLAs and officers of Mandya took part in the meeting. As CM Siddaramaiah was touring Mysuru district, minister H C Mahadevappa, and other MLAs did not attend the meeting.
The water level of KRS dam as on December 22 is 96.82 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The inflow was 1,139 cusec and outflow 875 cusec.