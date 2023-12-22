Cauvery water reserved only for drinking water needs: Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

Mandya: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that the current storage in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam will be used only to meet the drinking water demands.

Hence, it has been decided not to release water to summer crops, he said.

The minister participated in the Cauvery Irrigation Advisory Committee meeting, at Cauvery auditorium, near KRS dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya, on Friday.