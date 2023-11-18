JOIN US
Home

CBI officials raid Cantonment Board office in Karnataka's Belagavi

CBI officials from New Delhi and Bengaluru were conducting joint raid on the office located at Camp in the heart of the city where the CBI team was led by Deputy Director Samiulla, added sources.
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 07:39 IST

Belagavi: Cantonment Board office here was raided by sleuths from CBI on Saturday over allegations that large scale misappropriation had taken place during recruitment of 19 persons about two years ago.


Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer K Anand and other officials of the local body under the Ministry of Defence were subjected to interrogations by the CBI officials regarding the appointments of clerks and stenographers, sources said.


CBI officials from New Delhi and Bengaluru conducted joint raid on the office located at Camp in the heart of the city where the CBI team was led by Deputy Director Samiulla, added sources.

(Published 18 November 2023, 07:39 IST)
