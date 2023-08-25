CCB to probe death threats to Kannada writers

Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan on Thursday ordered the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) to investigate seven cases registered over death threats to Kannada writers and intellectuals.
Kum Veerabhadrappa, B L Venu, Banjagere Jayaprakash, B T Lalita Naik and Vasundhara Bhupathi — all known for their progressive views — say they have been receiving threatening letters in Kannada with identical text and handwriting.
The letters warn that these intellectuals would meet the same fate as Prof MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.
The writers have filed seven police complaints over the letters. While Veerabhadrappa has filed a police complaint in Kottur, Vijayanagar district, Venu got an FIR registered in Chitradurga. Jayaprakash’s two FIRs were registered in Harohalli and Bhupathi’s in Basaveshwara Nagar. Naik’s case was taken up by Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar police.
The writers also met Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara last week and asked him to trace the culprits.
On Thursday, DG&IGP Mohan issued an order, asking the Bengaluru police commissioner to form a special team under an ACP-ranked officer to investigate the cases.
The probe should be monitored daily by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), while the police commissioner should supervise it regularly, the DGP said.