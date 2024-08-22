Centre’s gazette notification a must to raise Almatti dam height: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Vijayapura: In view of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal’s (KWDT) expected verdict on the sharing of the river’s waters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to discuss the issue, and arrive at a decision at the earliest.
The CM, who offered Ganga Puja at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam at Almatti, besides offering Bagina to River Krishna on Wednesday, said that raising the height of the dam at Almatti from the current 519.6m to 524.25m would require the Centre to issue a gazette notification. “Only then can we raise the reservoir’s height, and claim our rightful share of the river’s waters,” he added.
