<p>New Delhi: Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a total Rs 622 crore is yet to be released to Karnataka under MGNREGS.</p><p>A total of Rs 8.94 crore as wages, Rs 576 crore material component and Rs 37 crore administrative expenditure have to release to Karnataka by Union Ministry of Rural Development, the Minister said in his written answer.</p><p><strong>Electric buses:</strong></p><p>Minister of State for Steel & Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a total of 4,500 electric buses were allotted to Bengaluru under the PM-E-Drive scheme.</p><p>Replying to Bengaluru Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya's question, the Minister said that under FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) " scheme a total 1221 electric buses allotted to Bengaluru and all are being operated in Bengaluru city now, the Minister said.</p>