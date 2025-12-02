Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre yet to release Rs 622 crore to Karnataka under MGNREGS, Lok Sabha informed

A total of Rs 8.94 crore as wages, Rs 576 crore material component and Rs 37 crore administrative expenditure have to release to Karnataka by Union Ministry of Rural Development.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 15:46 IST
Karnataka NewsLok SabhaMGNREGS

Follow us on :

Follow Us