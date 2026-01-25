Menu
Republic Day: 75 Maharashtra cops get President's Medals; 31 from Gadchiroli for gallantry against Naxals

The 31 personnel from Gadchiroli police include naik constable Bitaji Veladi and constable Kare Irpa Atram, who laid down their lives in the fight against Left Wing Extremism, the official said.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 09:12 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsRepublic DayMaharashtraGadchiroli

