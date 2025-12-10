Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Chaos in Karnataka Legislative Council over BJP MLCs wearing yellow turbans; Congress calls it 'anti-Kannadiga'

Objecting to this, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu said the yellow turban symbolised the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and alleged that the BJP was anti-Kannadiga and anti–North Karnataka.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 21:05 IST
Karnataka NewsBelgaviMaharashtra Ekikaran SamitiTurban

Follow us on :

Follow Us