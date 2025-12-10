Chaos in Karnataka Legislative Council over BJP MLCs wearing yellow turbans; Congress calls it 'anti-Kannadiga'

<p>Belagavi: The Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes after Congress MLCs objected to opposition BJP members wearing yellow-coloured turbans.</p>.<p>The BJP MLCs, who had taken part in a farmers’ protest wearing yellow turbans and green shawls, entered the Council in the same attire, irking Congress members.</p>.<p>Objecting to this, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu said the yellow turban symbolised the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and alleged that the BJP was anti-Kannadiga and anti–North Karnataka. Congress legislators also raised slogans against the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP members, who were also wearing green shawls, said they had taken part in a farmers’ protest and raised slogans accusing the Congress of being anti-farmer.</p>.Seers call Belgavi second capital.<p>As members from both the ruling and Opposition benches engaged in heated arguments, Deputy Chairman of the House M K Pranesh adjourned the proceedings.</p>