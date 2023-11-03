Check-ups for KSRTC staff: Corporation signs MoU with Jayadeva

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has signed an MoU with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research to conduct 10 cardiac check-ups for all its employees for a period of five years.
The KSRTC has identified over 24,600 drivers and conductors, among a total of 34,000 employees, who are prone to cardiac diseases due to the nature of their work and lifestyle. All employees aged 40 and above — 21,000 in number — will be covered under this programme, KSRTC officials said.
This initiative is aimed at encouraging regular medical examinations and raise awareness among employees to watch out for early signs of heart-related ailments and take preventative measures.
Accident relief of Rs 1 crore
The families of two employees who died while in service were given a cheque of Rs 1 crore each as accident relief insurance. Manjunath T, who served as the assistant traffic inspector, Dharmasthala depot, Puttur division, passed away on March 17 after 34 years of service.
Srinath TB, who was a driver and conductor at the Bengaluru Central division, died in a car accident on April 4.