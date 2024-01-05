'Chowri' fishing with plastic bottles in Karnataka polluting sea

Locals claim that visiting fishing communities purchase tonnes of plastic bottles from local scrap dealers. One artificial reef requires two sand sacks to anchor around 600 empty bottles for each reef (weighing one quintal) of plastic bottles. These bottles are left floating some 15 to 20 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea to act as breeding grounds for squid. The fishermen sell the squids after harvesting in November and leave behind the artificial reef in the sea itself. Around 150 visiting fishermen engage in chowri fishing during the season.