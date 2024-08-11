Christ University teams up with Maralur Gram Panchayat for a novel survey

Bengaluru: The Suvarna Karnataka Abhiyaan, a joint initiative of Christ University's insurance wing and the Maralur Gram Panchayat, was inaugurated at Maralur GP in Anekal Taluk on Saturday.

The initiative intends to undertake a scientific, digital survey of all households in the GP to get all eligible residents (those aged 18 and 70 years) registered for life, personal accident and health insurance.

The survey began on Saturday and will be carried out by 45 specially trained students of Christ University. Maralur's Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Murali noted that the students will approach each household and collect basic details, Aadhar and phone numbers.

"If they are not insured, we take a consent note from them, give it to the bank and get them insured under PM Jeevan Bheema Yojana and PM Suraksha Bheema Yojana. If someone cannot afford the insurance costs, it will be paid by the GP."