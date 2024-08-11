Christ University teams up with Maralur Gram Panchayat for a novel survey

Bengaluru: The Suvarna Karnataka Abhiyaan, a joint initiative of Christ University's insurance wing and the Maralur Gram Panchayat, was inaugurated at Maralur GP in Anekal Taluk on Saturday.
The initiative intends to undertake a scientific, digital survey of all households in the GP to get all eligible residents (those aged 18 and 70 years) registered for life, personal accident and health insurance.
The survey began on Saturday and will be carried out by 45 specially trained students of Christ University. Maralur's Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Murali noted that the students will approach each household and collect basic details, Aadhar and phone numbers.
"If they are not insured, we take a consent note from them, give it to the bank and get them insured under PM Jeevan Bheema Yojana and PM Suraksha Bheema Yojana. If someone cannot afford the insurance costs, it will be paid by the GP."
The university hopes the venture will be a small contribution towards fulfilling the Government of India's goal of making all Indians insured by 2047, the 100th year of Independence. Professors and faculty of the university spoke during the programme.
Speaking to DH, Prof Jossy Peter, the insurance coordinator at Christ University, said: "We selected the Maralur GP as it is an ideal GP for several reasons. It has been a recipient of the Gandhi Gram Puraskar Award. It has a 24/7, 365-day ambulance service, a well-functioning Primary Health Centre (PHC) and good education facilities." He noted that chances of success were high in such a place.
Origin in Kerala
The university's initiatives began at Chakkittapara GP in Calicut district, Kerala. In a village with 21,083 residents, 11,086 people were not insured. The university's students worked alongside members of the GP, a cooperative bank, Asha workers and so on. The venture was successful, as on August 16, 2023, Calicut's district collector declared the GP "fully insured."
Published 10 August 2024, 20:07 IST