Christ University's social outreach programme aims to make Marsur fully insured

Bengaluru: In a social welfare initiative by Christ University’s insurance wing, Suvarna Karnataka Abhiyaan will be unveiled on Saturday. The programme embarks on a unique mission of providing insurance protection to eligible members of Marsur Gram Panchayat of Anekal Taluk.
The inaugural ceremony is scheduled at 9:30 am in Marsur gram panchayat followed by a field survey by the students and staff of Christ University in collaboration with officials of Marsur Gram Panchayat.
Jossy Peter, the Insurance Coordinator for the university said that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative by an educational institution.
This is a continuation of the completed project of Chakkittapara, which was declared the first fully insured panchayat last year with the university’s initiative and the ongoing social outreach programme in Puthuppadi, Kozhikode, Kerala, he added.
Peter said that under their pan India social outreach programme – Suraksha Chakra, they have been identifying the gap in people opting for government insurance policies and facilitating their enrollment in the right schemes across six lakh villages in India. They also allot a pension of around Rs 6000 for everyone above 80 years of age without a support mechanism in the identified villages.
Published 10 August 2024, 00:42 IST