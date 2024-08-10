Christ University's social outreach programme aims to make Marsur fully insured

Bengaluru: In a social welfare initiative by Christ University’s insurance wing, Suvarna Karnataka Abhiyaan will be unveiled on Saturday. The programme embarks on a unique mission of providing insurance protection to eligible members of Marsur Gram Panchayat of Anekal Taluk.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled at 9:30 am in Marsur gram panchayat followed by a field survey by the students and staff of Christ University in collaboration with officials of Marsur Gram Panchayat.

Jossy Peter, the Insurance Coordinator for the university said that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative by an educational institution.