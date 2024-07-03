CISF constable who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut shifted to Karnataka unit; inquiry on

She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Kaur, who is from Punjab's Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021.

She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment awarded against her in the force till now. Her husband too was posted at the Chandigarh airport.

Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests that took place in the country.

Ranaut, 38, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh.