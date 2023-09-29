City court asks X Corp to block ‘Liver Doctor’ Cyriac Abby Philips’ account until further orders

“A reading of the said judgments would sensitize one as to the gravity of the consequences of such materials being posted on the platform like the one noted supra. The judgments also indicate that there is a need to issue ad interim ex-parte injunction directing the party who is posting such materials to remove them at the earliest so as to minimize the damage caused to the person who is affected by such postings in any manner like loss of reputation, loss of income in monetary terms and disservice to the consumers who are benefited by the products like Liv-52,” the court said.