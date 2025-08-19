City unites in silent rally to support Dharmasthala, Veerendra Heggade

<p>Belagavi: Braving heavy rains, thousands of people from various communities joined a silent rally in Belagavi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the revered pilgrimage centre of Dharmasthala and its Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade.</p><p>Organised under the banner of the Dharmasthala Hitarakshana Samiti, the rally showcased a powerful message of unity and resilience among Hindus against what they described as attempts to defame Hindu religious institutions.</p><p>The protest rally, led by prominent seers, began at Sambhaji Circle and proceeded through Kirloskar Road, Ramdev Galli, Khade Bazaar, Shaniwar Khoot, Kakatives Road, and Channamma Circle, before culminating at the deputy commissioner’s office. Participants, in raincoats and holding umbrellas, wore black armbands and carried placards condemning alleged conspiracies to malign Dharmasthala and Hindu culture.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, MLA Abhay Patil warned the state government of widespread agitation if swift action is not taken against those he claimed were behind the campaign to tarnish Dharmasthala’s image. </p><p>“If no action is initiated, we will organise a statewide ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ movement with participation from all districts. Over 50,000 people from each district will be mobilised. The silence of the government in contrast to its swift actions on social media posts about other religions is concerning,” he said.</p><p><strong>Smear campaign condemned</strong> </p><p>Religious leaders and community heads strongly condemned the alleged smear campaign. Hariguru Maharaj of Rudramath, Belagavi, remarked that the rally sent a strong message of unity and resilience among Hindus. “Despite caste differences, we must stand united to protect our mutts, temples, and culture from being targeted,” he said.</p><p>Prabhu Neelkanth Swamiji of Moorsavimath, Bailhongal, echoed similar sentiments: “Truth stands fearless. We are united in support of Dharmasthala and Dr Heggade, who represent the essence of our dharma.”</p><p>Panchakshri Swamiji lamented that citizens had to take to the streets in their own country to defend their faith. “The derogatory remarks against Dharmasthala and Dr Heggade are unacceptable,” he stated.</p><p>Prominent public figures, including KLE Society Chairman and former MP Dr Prabhakar Kore, condemned what they termed as the politicisation of religion. “For the first time, we are witnessing politics interfering with religious sanctity. The popularity and service of Dr Heggade seem to have drawn envy and targeted attacks,” he said.</p><p>Former MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath emphasised the 800-year-old legacy of Dharmasthala and asserted that Hindus have remained peaceful despite provocations. </p><p>“The SIT has not found any incriminating evidence, yet the narrative continues to be twisted,” he added.</p><p>BJP state vice-president Anil Benake alleged that the government had indirectly supported anti-Hindu campaigns. “If we don’t act now, sacred places like Pandharpur could be next,” he warned.</p><p>Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Hiremath and former MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar voiced strong support for Dr Heggade and the Dharmasthala institution.</p><p><strong>DC draws flak</strong></p><p>Tensions briefly flared when MLA Abhay Patil criticised Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan for allegedly making the seers wait to submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India. </p><p>“It is unacceptable that respected religious leaders were kept waiting while others are attended to promptly,” Patil said.</p><p>Roshan later apologised, clarifying that he was delayed due to an ongoing flood review meeting in Gokak.</p>