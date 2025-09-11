Clash in Maddur pre-planned: R Ashoka

<p class="bodytext">Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday said there is no safety in Karnataka under the Congress government. “The government has turned blind and mute. This is a Taliban government,” he charged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Participating in the mass Ganesha idol procession in Maddur, Ashoka alleged that “mini Pakistans” are being created due to the Congress’ vote-bank politics and claimed that a mosque had been illegally constructed in Maddur.</p>.BJP's R Ashoka says e-Khata could be Rs 10,000 crore scam, accuses Karnataka govt of 'not delivering development'.<p class="bodytext">“Muslims can take out processions in front of temples during their festivals, but Hindus are forced to remain silent in front of mosques. Due to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Muslims feel fully protected,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashoka termed the recent stone-pelting incident a pre-planned act and accused the State Intelligence Department of failure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said the police should have been on high alert to prevent the violence.</p>