Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Climate shocks trigger massive crop losses in Karnataka, insurance claims soar

Agro-economist T N Prakash Kammardi says, “Climate change has made farming more precarious and crop insurance can’t fully compensate for the losses.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 01:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 01:32 IST
Karnataka Newsclimate challengescrop cultivation

Follow us on :

Follow Us