Karnataka CM, not teachers, should be suspended: BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar

<p>Bengaluru: Voicing his objections to the state government’s decision to suspend teachers for not participating in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey – caste census – BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s suspension.</p>.Three suspended for skipping survey.<p>Drawing attention to the many problems that teachers faced, Kumar asked, “Do you know what difficulties the teachers are facing? It’s not the teachers, but CM Siddaramaiah who must be suspended for ordering this survey just so he can prolong his tenure, which is likely to come to an end in November.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He accused the CM of ordering the survey without any preparation.</p>