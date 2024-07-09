MUDA allotted alternative site to Siddaramaiah's confidante

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority has allotted a an alternative site on 50:50 basis to one A Papanna, the father of former Zilla Panchayat member Rakesh Papanna, said to be a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
MUDA had issued a notification in 1981 acquiring 3 acres 5 guntas in survey number 211 of Hinkal village, Mysuru taluk for the formation of Vijayanagara layout. However, the owner of the land did not accept the compensation and approached court.
In 1999, a compensation of Rs 48,750 was fixed for the land. Meanwhile, the land owner approached the court and did not receive the compensation. The court had directed MUDA to pay a suitable compensation.
Meanwhile, Papanna made an application to MUDA on April 15, 2024, seeking compensation and on June 12, the MUDA commissioner allotted him sites totally measuring 36,753 square feet in Vijayanagara layout.
It is alleged that MUDA could have paid the compensation along with interest to the land loser in accordance with the court orders.
The government issued a clear instruction in October 2023 stating that alternative sites must not be allotted on 50:50 basis.
Muda chairman K Marigowda said that Papanna was allotted the site on the directions of the court. “After verification, some lapses have been found. The government has withheld this site - and all the sites allotted in 50:50 basis. The investigation team will look into the matter and submit a report to the government,” he said.
Published 09 July 2024, 01:44 IST