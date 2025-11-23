Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah calls on Mallikarjun Kharge, dismisses speculation of leadership change in Karnataka

The Chief Minister described his meeting with Kharge, who returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, as a courtesy call.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 04:50 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us