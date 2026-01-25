<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said, "There is a fight for power among the leaders as this is the last <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> regime in the state."</p><p>Speaking to reporters near Doddathuppur in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Sunday, he alleged, "I have never seen such corruption and maladministration like the two-and-a-half years of the Congress government in the state. This is the first corrupt government since the country got independence. The chief minister has broken former CM Devaraj Urs' record in a bad way."</p>.Congress will remain in power after 2028 Karnataka polls: CM Siddaramaiah reiterates.<p>"Siddaramaiah is daydreaming and saying that the Congress government will come to power in Karnataka in 2028. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with more political experience than Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, needs no lessons. He did not disrespect the national anthem," he said.</p><p>To a query on making DCM D K Shivakumar as the chief minister, due to the support of Vokkaligas, he said, "We should ask that party about this. Whoever has the majority will become the CM."</p><p>To a question on the violence in Ballari, he opined, "It is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order in Ballari."</p>