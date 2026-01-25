<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Saturday asked people to be ready to make sacrifices to safeguard the Constitution, as those committed to secular ideals are being targeted through "orchestrated propaganda", inequality has widened to "frightening" proportions and violence against tribals and Dalits are being condoned by the Modi government.</p><p>In his Republic Day message, he said the time has come to stand firmly in defence of the principles and spirit of the Constitution -- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. "Let us be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard the Constitution, for this shall be our truest tribute to the sacrifices of our ancestors," he said.</p><p>Over the past decade, he said, an "embittered and divisive" agenda rooted in religious fundamentalism has "fractured" the social fabric of India and its "most vulnerable" citizens and groups, including SCs, STs, women, marginalised and minorities are being treated as "second class citizens". </p>.Snatching 'right to vote' tarnishes India’s democracy: Kharge on Voter's Day.<p>"Acts of violence and atrocities against them are being condoned by this government. People committed to the secular ideals of our freedom fighters find that they are being targeted through orchestrated propaganda," he said, adding that "crony billionaire friends" are being handed over the precious resources while inequality has widened to "frightening" proportions.</p><p>He said, "the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat - all have become polluted due to corruption. Our children are paying the cost of this corruption. Bridges are collapsing and roads are crumbling across the country. Instead of becoming 'SMART', cities have become unlivable for all the citizens especially senior citizens and children."</p><p>Also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge referred to repeal of MGNREGA and claimed the rights-based social welfare paradigm painstakingly created over the years is being dismantled by instant diktats. Institutional degradation has reached its zenith. </p><p>"Right to vote – a strong pillar of democracy – is being bulldozed. Federalism has also become a casualty, with the double-engine analogy hammered to disadvantage the opposition-ruled states,” he alleged.</p><p>He claimed that the health infrastructure has collapsed, making healthcare no longer affordable to people, as he referred to a CAG report which found that 41 per cent cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were fraudulent and another 34 per cent are under investigation.</p><p>“Unemployment is at its peak, with the CAG reporting 94 per cent corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Economic inequality has widened to frightening proportions," he said.</p><p>Kharge said people are profoundly indebted to the hardworking farmers, who nourish the nation and place food on every plate. </p><p>"We also express our sincere gratitude to crores of daily wage workers, labourers, shramiks, and gig workers, whose tireless hands are building India, brick by brick...we acknowledge with appreciation our artists, writers, and sportspersons, whose talent and dedication continue to preserve, enrich, and celebrate the vibrant cultural diversity that defines our country," he added.</p>