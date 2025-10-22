<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday heaped praises on the police for curtailing “unconstitutional and immoral policing” which he described as a major hindrance to the state’s dignity and progress.</p>.<p>Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, where he offered his condolences to martyred police officers and personnel, Siddaramaiah asserted that the credit for this positive shift should go directly to the police department itself.</p>.<p>“The state can develop only if the police maintain peace and order,” he stated. “It is a good thing that immoral policing has been curbed. Similarly, the drug menace has also seen a check, which needs to be managed more effectively. The credit for this achievement must go to the police department.”</p>.<p>The chief minister announced the operationalisation of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations across the state. </p>.<p>He called upon the department to work effectively through these stations to protect constitutional rights and values, particularly to prevent atrocities against members if Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He highlighted that police personnel hold a significant responsibility in protecting the rights granted to the people by the Constitution and suppressing communal and evil forces. </p>.<p><strong>Tribute to the fallen</strong></p>.<p>Paying a solemn tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the CM noted that 191 personnel across the country, including eight from Karnataka, had lost their lives over the past year. </p>.<p>“Their sacrifice and dedication cannot be put at a price. It is everyone’s duty to remember and pay tribute to them,” he said.</p>