CM Siddaramaiah lauds police for ‘curbing immoral policing’

The chief minister announced the operationalisation of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations across the state.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 23:12 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 23:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

