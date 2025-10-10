<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a banquet for his Cabinet colleagues on October 13, where he wants to discuss what the Congress government can do to fight off corruption allegations, which caused the undoing of the previous BJP regime. </p>.<p>The ruling Congress is worried about the optics of a recent letter the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>The letter claimed that the quantum of commission, or kickbacks, had “doubled” under the Congress government. The association’s letter was discussed at the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, according to one minister. </p>.<p>While Siddaramaiah is expected to discuss a variety of issues, corruption allegations will be one of them. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah hints at Cabinet reshuffle.<p>“We can’t afford to neglect issues raised by the contractors. The previous (BJP) government did that and suffered consequences in the election,” a source said. </p>.<p>In its September 25 letter to Siddaramaiah, KSCA reminded the CM of his promise when he was leader of the Opposition.</p>.<p>“You told us that after you’d come to power, no commission (kickback) will be sought by your government to clear pending bills. We regret to inform you that the commission has doubled now compared with the previous government,” it said.</p>.<p>In July 2021, the KSCA had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining that contractors were forced to pay a cut to ministers, elected representatives, and officials.</p>.<p>This gave birth to the viral ‘40% commission’ allegation, which contributed to the Congress’ victory in 2023.</p>.<p>“We’d like to bring to your notice that it was our fight against corruption that played some role in your government coming to power,” the KSCA told Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>Ministers G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa and Shivaraj Tangadagi played down the CM’s banquet. </p>.<p>Even Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar played it down thus: “What’s wrong with that?”</p>