CM Siddaramaiah's addtional chief secretary Atheeq to head Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd

The post was earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, but the state cabinet had recently decided to appoint an IAS officer for the top executive role.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 23:14 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 23:14 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

