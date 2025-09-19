Siddaramiah legal adviser Ponnanna flags discrepancies in voter lists, questions EC integrity

<p>Bengaluru: MLA A S Ponnanna, legal advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, while citing alleged discrepancies in voter lists and questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI).</p>.<p>He was speaking to reporters at the Press Club here on Thursday. Ponnanna also touched upon the role of the judiciary and media in a democracy. He pointed to a specific instance in Maharashtra where he claimed the voter count rose by five lakh in a span of a few months, calling it “impossible.”</p>.<p>The Virajpet MLA argued that the ECI’s actions had created a perception that it was being influenced by the central government and other forces to manipulate electoral lists for the benefit of certain parties.</p>.<p>He flayed the ECI for being defensive and failing to address discrepancies highlighted by the Opposition. Ponnanna said ECI was a constitutional body that must act independently and impartially, especially when discrepancies like the alleged shifting of 65 lakh voters in Karnataka are brought to its notice.</p>.ECI 'stone-walling' voter deletion information probed by Karnataka CID, says Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>He highlighted how a few powerful corporate entities, like Adani Group, could be shaping narratives and affecting legal outcomes.</p>.<p>He pointed to a specific case where a lower court allegedly issued a "gag order" against a simple individual’s business, something he claimed was unprecedented even during the Emergency. The MLA said the action, which seemed to benefit a major corporate player, was a good example of how powerful interests can manipulate legal processes.</p>.<p>The MLA also tied this issue to the media, arguing some large corporations now exert influence over news outlets.</p>.<p>He said a “fundamental right of freedom of speech can’t be above freedom of life,” & that media’s power to damage an individual’s reputation needs to be balanced. He proposed a “consultative process” involving media professionals & press clubs to create a mechanism that ensures journalistic freedom & protection for individuals. This, he said, would help prevent spread of misinformation & reputational damage.</p>