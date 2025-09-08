Karnataka: Coming soon, tea outlets powered by Kagzi lemon

<p>Kalaburagi: Customers will soon be able savour the goodness and unique flavour of Kagzi lemon at scores of lemon tea outlets across Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Lime Development Board (KSLDB) plans to open outlets to popularise lemon tea on the lines of Darjeeling and Assam teas, as it looks to cash in on Geographical Indication (GI) tag granted to the lemon grown in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district.</p>.<p>The board wants to model the outlets after the Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini. Alongside tea, the outlets will offer by-products such as lemon powder sachets, juice and pickles.</p>.<p>The move is expected to bring in much-needed revenue for both the board and local farmers, many of whom have suffered crop losses due to extreme weather events in recent years.</p>.<p>“We will adopt Karnataka Milk Federation bylaws in opening the lemon tea points at crowded public places, including bus stands, railway stations and airports across the state,” said H S Patil, Managing Director of KSLDB. </p>.<p>The board is off to an auspicious start as its pilot lemon tea point in Indi town in July received an overwhelming public response.</p>.<p>Known for its thin rind, abundant juice and high ascorbic acid content, Kagzi lemon has seen a spike in demand across the country, and is now being exported to Australia and the UAE.</p>.BJP slams Mallikarjun Kharge for 'insulting' farmer at Karnataka's Kalaburagi.<p>Encouraged by the success of the pilot, more than 10 individuals have come forward to open similar tea points across Vijayapura district. The board has already identified new locations in Bengaluru and Vijayapura for expansion.</p>.<p>Local farmer Tammanna Pujari believes the initiative will be a game-changer. “Lemon tea is said to help improve health. A proper awareness campaign will definitely give a fillip to the growers,” he said.</p>.<p>Pujari, who has cultivated lemons for over four decades, said his eight-acre farm yields 10 quintals every week. Farmers in his village supply around 100 tonnes of lemons daily to various parts of the country. </p>.<p>“One batch of lemon growers has already received training from CFTRI in Mysuru. We have earmarked funds to train around 1,000 members of the farmer producer organisation engaged in lemon farming,” said KSLDB's Patil.</p>.<p>Indi MLA Yashvantrayagouda Patil said that the tea outlet at Indi Mini Vidhana Soudha will be expanded to other districts.</p>.<p>“We are constructing cold storages to facilitate lemon growers and are actively looking for marketplaces to start more tea points. The board has adequate funds to create awareness,” he said.</p>.<p>Vijayapura district produces 80% of Karnataka’s total lemon output but has seen a 30% decline in recent years due to water scarcity, prompting many farmers to switch to less water-intensive crops. Karnataka ranks fourth in lemon production after Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.</p>