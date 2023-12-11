Committee formed to probe Dasara jumbo Arjuna's death

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said that the government has formed a committee headed by a retired principal chief conservator of forests, to take up comprehensive investigation into the death of Dasara elephant Arjuna.
Officials told DH that Ajai Mishra, retired PCCF and chief wildlife warden, is the chairman of the committee. The committee is expected to give its report within 15 days,” Khandre said.
He was speaking after paying tributes to Arjuna at his burial site in Yesaluru range in Hassan district on Sunday.
Khandre said, “It was one of the most difficult and dangerous operation that was held on December 4. Forest personnel risk their lives during such operations. It is because of Arjuna that lives of several others, who were part of that operation, were saved. The wild elephant attacked all of a sudden and it was unexpected. During the investigation, the committee will talk to everyone who was part of that operation. It will be a fair, impartial and transparent probe. They will assess if there were any lapses.”
The minister said they were updating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed for such operations. “Though Supreme Court guidelines allow us to use elephants up to 65 years of age, I have personally suggested to modify SOP to use them only till 60 years. Officials will also discuss whether Dasara elephants should be used for such operations,” he said.
Khandre said, “We plan to train veterinarians of forest department on precautions for such operations. There is a plan to sanction 17 more veterinarians, besides fulfilling request to fill up vacant posts.”