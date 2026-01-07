Menu
Companies asking for money to offer internships, allege Karnataka's VTU students

Given that companies are mandated to pay interning students a stipend, VTU has taken the allegations seriously, and constituted a team to probe the claims made by the students.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVisvesvaraya Technological University

