Complete breakdown of law and order in state: BJP

Hubballi: The law and order in the state, under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, has collapsed and the murders are being committed every day, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged on Friday.
After offering his condolences to the parents of Neha, Bommai said, “Karnataka will soon turn into another Bihar if the police fail to discharge their duties with diligence to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law. It appears that anti-social elements have no fear of police or government." They are having a free run, he charged.
Echoing Bommai’s views, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, The state has witnessed murders, including the murder of a student in Hubballi and murder of four of a Gadag family, in the last 24 hours. There’s a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. The Congress government has failed miserably in ensuring safety and security to people.”
Former chief minister and Belgaum BJP nominee Jagadish Shettar blamed Neha Hiremath’s killing on ‘love Jihad’.
“Because of the Congress’ appeasement politics, such incidents keep happening. Slain Neha’s father is a Congress corporator. He himself alleged that his daughter was a victim of a love Jihad conspiracy. The government should initiate a probe to unearth the truth,” he urged.
(Published 19 April 2024, 22:04 IST)