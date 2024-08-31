Congress delegation to meet governor, seek sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy, Nirani, Reddy

Hubballi: Congress delegation to meet governor today, seek sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy, Nirani, Reddy
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that a delegation of his Cabinet colleagues, Congress legislators and parliamentarians will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday and urge him to give his approval for pending requests seeking prosecution sanction against Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and former ministers Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy.
Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said, “The investigation into the cases involving H D Kumaraswamy, Murugesh Nirani and Janardhana Reddy has been completed and filing of charge sheet is pending. The requests for prosecution sanction have been pending for a long time. Instead of according sanction for prosecution in the aforementioned cases, the governor has given his nod, at the behest of BJP, in my case without any preliminary investigation and report thereon, Siddaramaiah charged.
“The BJP cannot come to power in the state on their own. The BJP and JD(S) combine are trying to destabilise the elected Congress government. Our legislators are united and won’t succumb to ‘Operation Kamala’,” the chief minister said.
Replying to a query, Siddaramaiah said, “Just because Vijayendra is asking for my resignation, can it be given... I have not done anything wrong. Let’s see what the court (high court) decides,” he said.
The combine opposition of BJP and JD(S) has been demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation for his alleged role in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’.
Later in the day, the chief minister left for Devaragudda in Haveri district by road. He offered puja at Malatesh temple before unveiling a bronze statue of Sangolli Rayanna in the village. He also inaugurated Kanaka Bhavan.
