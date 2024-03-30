Congress ignores Moily, fields Raksha from Chikkballapur

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday fielded youth leader Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat despite lobbying by former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily.

The party also announced the candidature for two other segments with E Thukaram from Bellary and Sunil Bose for Chamarajanagar. With this, the party has announced candidates for all segments except Kolar, which it has kept pending due to infighting within the organisation.

Raksha, son of Legislative Council member and former minister M R Seetharam, belongs to the Balija community which has significant presence in Bagepalli and Chikkballapur Assembly segments which fall under the Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat.