Congress MLA booked for code violation in Karnataka

Tumakuru, DHNS: The Tumakuru Rural police have registered an FIR against Gubbi Congress MLA S R Srinivas for making a personal attack on V Somanna, BJP nominee from Tumkur.
During a campaign meeting at Heggere in Tumakuru taluk on March 25, Srinivas had equated Somanna to sewage water of Bengaluru.
K Shivappa, a flying squad member who was present at the meeting, lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru Rural police against Srinivas, alleging a poll code violation. The complainant sought action against the MLA for making a personal attack on Somanna.
The squad member had approached JMFC court seeking a direction to jurisdictional police to file FIR.
