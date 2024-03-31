JOIN US
Congress MLA booked for code violation in Karnataka

Last Updated 30 March 2024, 23:05 IST

Tumakuru, DHNS: The Tumakuru Rural police have registered an FIR against Gubbi Congress MLA S R Srinivas for making a personal attack on V Somanna, BJP nominee from Tumkur. 

During a campaign meeting at Heggere in Tumakuru taluk on March 25, Srinivas had equated Somanna to sewage water of Bengaluru.

K Shivappa, a flying squad member who was present at the meeting, lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru Rural police against Srinivas, alleging a poll code violation. The complainant sought action against the MLA for making a personal attack on Somanna.

The squad member had approached JMFC court seeking a direction to jurisdictional police to file FIR. 

(Published 30 March 2024, 23:05 IST)
CongressKarnataka

