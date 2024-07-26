'Congress allergic to Ram': HDK, Pralhad Joshi slam Karnataka govt over renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

"Just to increase the real estate value, the government took the decision to rename the district. This will only help Congress leaders and their friends who have a lot of land in this region," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member Dr C N Manjunath had also written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to rename the district. But this is being done for vote bank politics and greed for real estate, Joshi added.

"Siddaramaiah says that when it comes to Ram, he has Ram in his name. If that is the case, why are you doing this? I strongly condemn this and I ask, demand and urge them to withdraw this proposal, otherwise BJP will strongly oppose this and the local unit will agitate for this."

Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said, "I wish, the kind of problems Bengaluru city was facing like the situation of roads, shortage of drinking water and law and order issues, it should not reach Bengaluru South district."

BJP-JD(S) meet on Sunday

Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said the BJP and JD(S) leaders would hold a meeting at Bengaluru on Sunday to decide on intensifying their fight against Congress Government in Karnataka including holding a foot march from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

“The BJP leaders have called me to attend the meeting. I will attend it. In the joint meeting, both the parties leaders will decide on modalities to continue their fight against the Siddaramaiah headed government on MUDA and Valmiki 'scams.' The meeting will also decide on a foot march from Mysuru to Bengaluru to intensify the protest, he said.