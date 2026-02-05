<p>Davangere: Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga said that the involvement of Congress leaders in the attack on the police has embarrassed the party.</p><p>He was reacting to the alleged attack on woman police and police constable by sons of Congress leaders in the city recently on Thursday. Speaking to a section of media persons, he said, such people are there in all parties. "We do not support illegal activities. The police should take legal action against those who have done wrong. We will not protect anyone in this matter."</p>.Karnataka High Court disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of re-aligned Metro line in Nagarbhavi.<p>He also stated that the allegations made by the BJP against Excise Minister RB Thimmapur are baseless. The BJP has failed to produce documents related to bribery and corruption. The BJP still has time to present evidence before the people. However, false allegations will not be tolerated, he said.</p><p>He reiterated that the party high command should make it public whether there was power sharing deal between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after the party won the assembly polls. The confusion over the chief minister's post is likely to harm the party. "I have no issue if Siddaramaiah continues as chief minister. But personally I wish to see Shivakumar as the chief minister."</p>