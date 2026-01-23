Congress expels absconding leader Rajeev Gowda over abusive words against Shidlaghatta CMC commissioner

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kpcc">KPCC</a>) has expelled Rajeev Gowda from the party following disciplinary action, who had used abusive words against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner.</p><p>The Congress leader is on the run after an FIR was registered against him on January 14 following a complaint by Amrutha Gowda</p><p>The decision was taken at the KPCC Disciplinary Committee examined complaints against Gowda in detail in the meeting held on Friday.</p><p>Considering the "seriousness of the matter", the committee recommended his expulsion, KPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman Rahman Khan said.</p><p>Earlier, the KPCC had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sidlaghatta-incident-kpcc-issues-show-cause-notice-to-b-v-rajeev-gowda-3863682">issued a show-cause notice to Gowda</a>, the Congress candidate from the Shidlaghatta Assembly constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections, citing repeated acts of indiscipline and conduct detrimental to the party’s interests.</p>.No Karnataka HC relief for Congress leader BV Rajeev Gowda in FIR for 'abusing' official.<p>In the notice dated January 15, 2026, KPCC General Secretary G.C. Chandrashekar accused him of making statements and engaging in activities that damaged the party’s image despite prior warnings, and sought a written explanation within seven days.</p><p>The action followed a political controversy after an audio clip allegedly surfaced of Gowda threatening Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the removal of an “unauthorised” banner.</p><p>The incident triggered protests by civic body employees and drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of promoting a “goonda state.”</p>