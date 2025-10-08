<p>Bengaluru: Highlighting the plight of farmers affected by rains and floods in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalyana-karnataka">Kalyana Karnataka</a> region, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in the state has "disappeared" instead of addressing the situation.</p>.<p>Questioning Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s silence on the issue, he also targeted the party government, accusing it of spending hundreds of crores on caste surveys, while farmers drown in debt and despair.</p>.<p>"Bhima Basin Farmers Devastated - Congress Government Disappears! Floods and relentless rains have destroyed thousands of acres of crops across Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar, leaving over 3.5 lakh farmers in despair," Ashoka said in <a href="https://x.com/RAshokaBJP/status/1975760163077562871">a post on 'X'</a>.</p>.<p>"Tenant farmers who invested lakhs on leased land have lost everything - but CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are nowhere to be seen," he posted.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kalyana Karnataka region.<p>Claiming that farmers are dying by suicide, the BJP leader said, tenant cultivators aren't even eligible for compensation.</p>.<p>The Congress government has no plan, no relief, no empathy, he alleged, adding that, "This is the true face of the so-called pro-farmer Congress - a party that spends hundreds of crores on caste surveys while farmers drown in debt and despair." "Where is Rahul Gandhi, who lectures the nation about justice and compassion?". When <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s farmers cry for help, the Gandhi family and their "puppets" in Vidhana Soudha "remain silent and shameless," he said.</p>.<p>Kalyana Karnataka is suffering from the Congress' betrayal, he further alleged.</p>.<p>"Every drop of a farmer's sweat has been washed away by this government's apathy, arrogance and corruption," he said in the post with "#AntiFarmerCongress".</p>