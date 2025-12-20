Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress has become synonymous with corruption: Pralhad Joshi

"The Congress high command has no strength to control the state Congress unit," Union Minister Joshi said.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 18:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 18:52 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressPralhad Joshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us