<p>Chikkamagaluru: “Infighting within the Congress has created an atmosphere of instability in Karnataka. There is ‘high’ in the Congress now, but no ‘command’ left,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in Balehonnur, he said, “Siddaramaiah claims there is no agreement on changing the Chief Minister, while DK Shivakumar claims there is. Why is the Congress high command unable to resolve this confusion?” he asked.</p><p>“Such confusion has led to chaos in the state. The administrative machinery has collapsed. As a result, corruption has increased drastically. The Congress has become synonymous with corruption, and corruption has become synonymous with the Congress,” he said.</p><p>"The Congress high command has no strength to control the state Congress unit. Even though the Congress national president hails from the state, he has been reduced to a position where he says he will speak and try to arrive at a decision. This reflects the internal weakness of the Congress party,” he said.</p>.Detailed project report for new Almatti-Kushtagi railway line to be ready in next 5 months: Pralhad Joshi.<p>He also criticised the state government for opposing the renaming of Raj Bhavan. “Those staying there (the Governor) are representatives of the Central government. The Congress has still not come out of its colonial mindset,” he said.</p><p><strong>Hate speech bill wont come into force</strong></p><p>“The hate speech prohibition Bill passed by the state legislature will not come into force, in my view, because the judicial system here is strong. The Congress has introduced the Bill merely as part of its appeasement politics,” Union Minister said.</p><p>“There was no opportunity for discussion on the Bill in the legislature. Like what Indira Gandhi did during the Emergency, they think people should be intimidated by putting them in jail for whatever they say. There are many with a jihadi mindset; they should be jailed first,” he said. </p>