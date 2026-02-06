<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday congratulated team India for winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup.</p>.<p>"India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Cricket's latest wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played arguably the most breathtaking knock in the history of U-19 World Cup to fire India to a record-extending sixth title with a 100-run drubbing of England in the summit clash in Zimbabwe on Friday.</p>.ICC Under-19 World Cup: Sizzling Sooryavanshi helps Indian colts clinch record-extending sixth win.<p>Sooryavanshi made headlines with an 80-ball 175 that contained an unprecedented 15 sixes and as many fours.</p>.<p>Modi said the team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill.</p>.<p>"This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said. </p>