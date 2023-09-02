Home
Congress hits back at Santhosh’s poaching claims

Taking to social media, Congress retorted that Santhosh’s claims were tall for a party that was unable to appoint an opposition leader until now.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 00:41 IST

The Congress on Friday hit back at BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh for his purported claims on the saffron party being capable of poaching MLAs from Congress within a day. 

Taking to social media, Congress retorted that Santhosh’s claims were tall for a party that was unable to appoint an opposition leader until now. “The BJP leaders themselves are complaining that there’s no opposition leader or a state president. When the party is unable to rectify this, what will it achieve by contacting Congress leaders?” Karnataka Congress hit back on social media platform X. 

Commenting on Santhosh’s statement Deputy CM D K Shivakumar told mediapersons here that it only showed that the MLAs needed to be cautious.

(Published 02 September 2023, 00:41 IST)
