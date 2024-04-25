Congress MLA in Kollegal has a narrow escape in car mishap

Kollegal (Chamarajanagar): Kollegal MLA A R Krishnamurthy had a narrow escape after the car he was travelling met with a mishap on the outskirts of Mysuru, on Wednesday night.
The mishap occurred at around 11.48 pm on Wednesday. However, A R Krishnamurthy, his personal assistant Chetan and driver Satish escaped unhurt.
The MLA was returning to his house in Mysuru from Kollegal in the car, when the car's tyre burst. The car driver lost control and the vehicle came to a stop after it veered into the roadside ditch.
A R Krishnamurthy said, "I was returning home after campaign when the incident occurred. But no one was injured. I will be meeting the people today and seek their support.
(Published 25 April 2024, 08:18 IST)