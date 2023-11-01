Congress MLAs divided over 'change of guard' in state

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, the minister said the post of chief minister is not vacant in Karnataka and as such, Siddaramaiah will complete his term as chief minister. Referring to BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's remarks that Congress-led government would collapse, he said the BJP leader is day dreaming of toppling the government. Luring 56 legislators of Congress is highly impossible and Ramesh also knows how tough it was to lure 17 MLAs back then. Ramesh is making such statements to appease his party high command," he said.

He said many BJP leaders are keen to embrace Congress. So let BJP leaders focus on protecting their MLAs.

Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga, however, stated that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become chief minister in the coming years. He also stated that BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's attempt to topple the state government would not produce desirable results.

District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun stated that there is no faction in Congress party in the state. When questioned on change of guard in Karnataka, he said the high command will take a call on it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is providing good governance. "We would abide by the high command's decision."